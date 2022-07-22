DESPAIRING York residents are still waiting for their renewed passports - with only days to go before they are due to travel abroad.
York Central MP Rachael Maskell says dozens of constituents, many taking their first family holiday in two years, have asked her office for help as they still haven't received theirs back from the Passport Office.
"Many have been due to travel within a few days and are not in receipt of a valid passport," she said, urging residents to check their passport expiry date and to apply early amid a spike in applications.
"Due to the pandemic, people have delayed renewing or applying for their passport which has resulted in a backlog of around 5 million applications waiting to be processed at the Her Majesty’s Passport Office," she said.
“The staff at HM Passport Office are doing their utmost to ensure that people get their passports returned, however, this is yet another matter where the Government have failed to plan and resource, leaving the public paying the consequence.
"Thankfully we have been able to intervene and ensure that the vast majority of people have been able to take their long awaited holiday for this year.”
She said anyone needing assistance urgently should call 01904 623713 or email Rachael.maskell.mp@parliament.uk.
