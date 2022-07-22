YORKSHIRE Water says repairs to a burst water main in York's Wigginton Road - which have caused the road's closure and traffic chaos in the area - are on track for completion by Sunday.
Traffic is being sent on a diversion via Crichton Avenue, Burton Stone Lane and Bootham, causing great congestion.
The burst, which happened yesterday morning, is the second in a week in Wigginton Road, and this is the third consecutive summer there has been a burst to the main along the road.
The Press asked Yorkshire Water whether the company was therefore considering replacing the entire main in the long term.
A spokeswoman answered: "We’re looking into long term solutions and reviewing our assets in the area."
York Hospital said yesterday staff, patients, and visitors still had full access to the hospital via Haxby Road but there was a lot of traffic in the area and some buses were diverted, adding:"Please plan ahead before travelling."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel