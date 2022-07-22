AN EDUCATION group, including a college near York, has placed in the top three higher education organisations in Yorkshire after a student survey.
The Heart of Yorkshire Education Group has placed in the top three for overall student satisfaction, according to the latest National Student Survey (NSS) results.
Students from both Selby College and Wakefield College, which form the education group, claimed they were satisfied with the quality of their degree-level course – resulting in the group achieving a score of 90 per cent for overall student satisfaction.
Sam Wright, principal and chief executive at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: "The survey is the ultimate seal of approval for higher education institutions so I’m delighted that our offering has placed so highly both regionally and nationally.
"Student satisfaction is an extremely important factor for our learners and our higher education teams work incredibly hard to deliver high-quality teaching in a supportive environment where our learners can thrive."
The result places the group significantly above its designated benchmark of 77 per cent.
The response rate from final year undergraduates was 78 per cent, with the group scoring above the England average and sector average across in the majority of the 27 questions within the survey.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here