LAND owned by NHS Trusts in York and North Yorkshire could be sold to generate cash for the NHS.

A document is released quarterly listing the NHS land around the country that could be sold if it is deemed surplus.

The four locations that could be sold in the city of York are the land between 22 and 24 Fylingdales Avenue, in Rawcliffe, 83 Clarence Street in Bootham, and Fifth Avenue in Tang Hall, all owned by the NHS Vale of York CCG, and the York Hospital Sports and Social club, on White Cross Road, which is owned by the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS.

The Tang Hall clinic is on Fifth Avenue Picture: Google Street View

Currently, the White Cross Road site is a private membership club for NHS employees, the Tang Hall site is the Tang Hall medical clinic, and the Clarence Street site is a mental health drop in centre.

The use of the Fylingdales Avenue site is not listed and is referred to as brownfield.

These locations are currently listed as “opportunities” in the NHS Surplus Land plan, meaning the plots could be declared as surplus by the landowner.

The sports and social club for York Hospital NHS employees Picture: Google Street View

A spokesperson for the Vale of York Trust told The Press: “The plots could be declared surplus by the landowner subject to identified issues or constraints being resolved.

“They haven’t actually been sold, are not for sale currently, but they might be considered for disposal subject to identified issues being resolved, a disposal strategy prepared, and an associated business case approved by the Trust.”

The 83 Clarence street plot Picture: Google Street View

The proposed post-disposal use for the sports and social club and Tang Hall plots are to redevelop the existing buildings into housing in the years 2022 to 2023 for both.

The proposed use for the Clarence Street plot is for commercial and retail use in the 2023 to 2024 disposal year.

The proposed use of the Fylingdales Avenue site is not stated and the document says that the site has already been sold in the disposal year of 2021 to 2022.

Fylingdale Avenue in Rawcliffe Picture: Google Street View

The estimated sales receipt of the land on Fylingdales Avenue is £9,800, and the estimated value of 83 Clarence Street is £150,000.

The estimated values for the other plots have not been stated in the document.

As of July this year, 508 plots of NHS land have been declared as surplus, or potentially surplus (opportunities), by more than 100 trusts nationally. Of these, 30 have already been sold in the 2021 to 2022 disposal year.

The sale of these plots has generated an estimated sales receipt of £27.31 million.