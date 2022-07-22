PUPILS from a primary school in York took part in a sports event and hosted their final assembly ahead of moving onto secondary school in the new term.

The Year 6 children from Naburn Primary School took part in their 'Superteams' event this week - which is a team sports day during which the school compete against each other in their houses.

It was scheduled to take place on Monday, but it was so hot during the heatwave that staff chose to cancel it and run it on Wednesday instead - when the weather was a bit cooler.

Jonathan Green, head of Naburn Primary, said: "It was lovely to dodge the hot days and get our house team sports day in called Superteams. We had so much fun as a community, enjoying the competition and also enjoying and appreciating great teamwork and everyone's contribution.

"Thank you to our parents for supporting event by helping to supervise the activities. It couldn't have happened without them."

The Year 6 pupils then provided the whole school and parents with a memorable final assembly, which included, amongst other things, their favourite memories of Naburn CE Primary School. This involved pupils explaining what Naburn means to them, an audience participation game of ‘Guess the Baby’, followed by a summary of their own individual hobbies and interests outside school.

Year 6 awards from other members of the school were handed out and then the pupils joined in with singing their alternative version of ‘We don’t talk about Bruno’, called ‘We don’t talk about Naburn'.

Mr Green added: "We send our love and best wishes to our Year 6 children who leave us for secondary school in September. I am not overstating anything when I say that they are a very impressive, intelligent group of children that totally get it. They know and understand that they had an exceptional deal and they are very grateful."

The school also qualified for the York Sport’s Network Cricket Finals held at Bishopthorpe Cricket Club, which they played in this week.

"They have made enormous progress over the season and will be a far better team next year because of the experiences that they had this season. Congratulations," Mr Green added.

Staff and pupils at Naburn Primary are also celebrating after achieving what they say are the best Key Stage 2 exam results in the city.

Every one of the six children in Naburn Primary School's Year 6 'Sycamore Class' achieved the expected standard in reading, writing, spelling and grammar, and maths - and many exceeded the standard.

It represents a big turnaround in fortunes for the tiny school, which late last year was rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted and has been under threat of closure.