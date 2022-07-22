A YORK MP has called for climate change to be tackled through new technology and science - NOT measures which would harm economic growth and living standards.

York Outer Tory MP Julian Sturdy asked in the Commons if the President of the COP 26 climate change conference, Alok Sharma, agreed “that net zero should be achieved through rolling-out low carbon technology and scientific solutions, such as the gene editing Bill, rather than measures that dampen economic growth and depress living standards?"