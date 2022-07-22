A YORK MP has called for climate change to be tackled through new technology and science - NOT measures which would harm economic growth and living standards.
York Outer Tory MP Julian Sturdy asked in the Commons if the President of the COP 26 climate change conference, Alok Sharma, agreed “that net zero should be achieved through rolling-out low carbon technology and scientific solutions, such as the gene editing Bill, rather than measures that dampen economic growth and depress living standards?"
Alok Sharma replied that this was “absolutely right. Green technologies and innovations are what is going to help us achieve the net zero target.”
He agreed that gene editing, which allows for more food to be produced from crops and animals using fewer resources, was a good example of this.
Mr Sturdy said later: “Current global inflation underlines the necessity of addressing global warming by using new science and technology to make the production of goods greener, rather than shutting down or restricting economic activity in a way that raises prices for families.
"‘Net zero’ has only become possible because of tech innovation and scientific advance in recent years that allows for decarbonisation of everyday life, and is the only way to slash emissions while protecting living standards."
