As the weather gets hotter and the days get longer, there's more time to catch up with friends and enjoy a drink at your local bar.
Whether you’re hoping to soak up some sun or catch up with your family and friends over a cold one, this list could come in handy.
As we've rounded up some of the top bars in York that you should try out this summer.
The list is based on TripAdvisor reviews with all bars rated three stars and above.
The best bars in York:
Brew York
Rating: 4.5/5
Location: Unit 6, Enterprise Complex, Walmgate, York YO1 9TT
"Plenty of room to accommodate a large group and plenty of different types of beer on offer to suit everyone. The knowledgeable bar staff were happy to explain what the choices were."
The Blue Bell
Rating: 4.5/5
Location: 53 Fossgate, York YO1 9TF England
"Great little boozer, no frills, no large groups (not enough room!). Quality real ales, keen prices, conversation and pork pies….bliss!"
York Tap
Rating: 4/5
Location: York Train Station, York Y024 1AB England
"Amazing venue, staff were very friendly and great knowledge of the wide range of beers available. The location is great right in the train station for the perfect start or finish to a day out in York."
The Last Drop Inn
Rating: 4/5
Location: 27 Colliergate, York YO1 8BN England
"An excellent pub - the beer's good (number1) the staff are friendly and know their beer, there's a cosy little yard at the back, but most recently, the platters have been replaced by superb pizzas!
"You can see your pizza being assembled from scratch and will not be disappointed when it arrives. My regular haunt for all these reasons."
Kennedys Bar & Restaurant
Rating: 4.5/5
Location: 1 Little Stonegate, York YO1 8AX England
"Had a great end to our night - cocktails were yummy, shots were a strong and tasty and the service from Mitch was top class. Gave us a good laugh and had a great time!"
