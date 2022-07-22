NEW details have emerged about a devastating house fire in a North Yorkshire village as inquests opened into the deaths of two people.
The inquests were told that the fire happened in Manor Close, Camblesforth, on June 19, and caused the deaths of Iain Scott Sim, 53, and Muriel Sim, 84.
Coroner Jonathan Leach said Mr Sim, a solicitor, was in the property when it caught fire and the provisional cause of his death was smoke inhalation.
He said Mrs Sim, a widowed former teacher, whose late husband had been a GP, and the provisional cause of her death was fire.
He adjourned both inquests to a later date.
The Press has reported previously that the roof of the property was completely destroyed by flames after the fire broke out in the early hours.
One man, who managed to escape but needed treatment for injuries, was reportedly seen in the street, shouting for help as the house burned.
