A NUMBER of traffic restrictions are set to be put in place in York over the coming weeks - to allow for works to be carried out around the city.
There will be restrictions in Scarcroft Road between Monday (July 25) and Tuesday August 9 to allow for gas mains works.
Footway maintenance work will be carried out in Railway Walk between 9am on Monday and 3pm on Tuesday (July 26).
There will be telecom works in Granville Terrace between 8am on Tuesday and 6pm on Wednesday, causing restrictions.
Surveying work will be carried out in Coppergate, Piccadilly and Pavement from 9pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday.
Building maintenance work will be carried out in Feasegate between 7pm and 10pm on Sunday July 31.
Water mains maintenance work will take place in Agar Street between 8am and 6pm on Monday August 1.
There will be railway maintenance work carried out at the Millfield Lane Level Crossing in Nether Poppleton between 10pm on Tuesday and 8am on Monday August 15, causing restrictions in the area.
Remember to consider these traffic restrictions when travelling around the city as they may cause delays. Signage and diversions will be in place where appropriate.
