POWER cuts hit several villages near York and an area of the city centre earlier today.

Northern Powergrid said 240 properties were affected by a major power cut in the Tockwith area, west of York.

It said this had been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.

The cuts appeared to primarily affect properties in the Marston Road area near Tockwith Playground and Sike Beck.

Another 240 properties were hit by a major power cut in Wilberfoss, near York, and Barmby Moor, near Pocklington.

Meanwhile, 20 properties in the Coney Street and Davygate area of York city centre were also without power due to problems with cables or equipment.

All three power cuts were resolved by lunchtime.

Another 70 properties suffered a power cut because of essential planned work in Kirby Grindalythe, near Malton, and supplies are not expected to be restored until 3pm on Monday.

The York area was badly hit by power cuts earlier this week which were caused by the heatwave, with thousands of properties losing their electricity supplies.

Northern Powergrid said then that transformers overheated and conductors sagged as temperatures soared to a record 39C on Tuesday.