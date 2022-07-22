A CHILDREN'S charity is calling on families in Yorkshire to sign up for a muddy obstacle course challenge to raise money.
Lidl Mudder is a kids-only version of Tough Mudder, the challenge which sees adults take on either the five or ten mile length, battling through a series of mud-filled obstacles and runs.
And the NSPCC is encouraging families to sign up for the task - taking place at Broughton Hall in Skipton on July 30 and 31.
Katy Carmen, NSPCC community fundraising manager, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Lidl once again for this fantastic annual event and working to make sure every child is heard. By signing up for the Lidl Mudder, you’ll be fundraising for our vital Childline service."
The one-mile kids’ course is packed full of obstacles to give children aged 5-12 the chance to work as a team, get a little muddy and take on an adventure.
The course features several obstacles including a mini Everest, mini Mud Mile and the Secret Agent Squeeze. At the end of the course, children will receive a Lidl Mudder headband.
To sign up for the Lidl Mudder challenge, visit the website and book a place for just £10.
