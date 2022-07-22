Plans to support people living with dementia in York are being proposed to help improve the lives of thousands of residents.
They follow consultation with residents with lived experience, carers and families of people with dementia and the groups and organisations who support them.
The City of York Dementia Strategy 2022-27 aims to diagnose dementia in a timely way; help people live well with dementia; provide high quality health and social care when needed; and when the time comes, to support people to die with dignity, in a place they choose.
The strategy will see a Dementia Hub developed in partnership with City of York Council, York Health and Care Partnership, Nimbuscare and Dementia Forward.
The draft strategy, to be discussed by the City of York Council executive on Thursday, will be shared with leaders and partner organisations. Once finalised, it is due for launch September, with a week-long series of launch events across York.
Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, said the strategy supports council aims to be a dementia-friendly city.
“This includes ensuring there are good, accessible facilities in York, trained staff and an understanding community, plus strong networks to support people with dementia and their carers.”
Jamaila Hussain, Corporate Director of Adult Services and Integration, said the council had worked closely with partners on the strategy, which includes a delivery plan.
