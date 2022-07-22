BETTER and safety standards are being proposed for more houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) in York.

The move follows consultation by City of York Council, leading to council officers to recommend HOMOs with 3-4 occupiers should need a licence in certain wards.

The licence process will include being inspected to ensure they are safe, with enforcement action if needed to ensure standards are met.

Standards include room sizes, their access to daylight, energy performance, heating and ventilation.

The wards in which extended HMO licensing is being proposed are Hull Road; Guildhall; Fishergate; Clifton; Heworth; Micklegate; Osbaldwick and Derwent; and Fulford and Heslington. This will treble the number of houses in York needing a licence from around 1000 to 3000 houses.

A report recommending the move will come before the council’s executive on Thursday July 28, with the changes implemented from next April, running for five years and licence fees reviewed annually.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Communities, said: HMOs are an important part of the city’s housing. It is essential that we continue to drive up standards in such homes to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of tenants and minimise any negative impacts on nearby communities. I welcome the suggestion in the report that a steering group of stakeholders should be set up to collaboratively drive up standards across the city’s private rented sector.”