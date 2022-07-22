POLICE pulled a flatbed truck carrying a pickup truck off the road after the driver was caught breaking the law in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police are carrying out spot checks as part of Commercial Vehicle Week.
Officers pulled over the driver yesterday (July 21) at Scotch Corner.
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.
He said: "This vehicle had a huge load to shed. 960Kg or 12.8% overweight.
"The vehicle has been prohibited.
"The operator and driver will now be interviewed by DVSA Enforcement in due course regarding this and previous offences."
