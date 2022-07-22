TOO many snacks led to a van driver being stopped by police in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police are carrying out spot checks as part of Commercial Vehicle Week.

Officers pulled over the driver of a white Mercedes van yesterday (July 21) at Scotch Corner.

Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.

He said: "I pulled the vehicle into DVSA Enforcement at Scotch Corner yesterday.

"It was 5.14% overweight.

"After some ‘snacks’ were jettisoned, the prohibition was lifted and the driver allowed to continue his journey.

"The driver has been reported."