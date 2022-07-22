TOO many snacks led to a van driver being stopped by police in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police are carrying out spot checks as part of Commercial Vehicle Week.
Officers pulled over the driver of a white Mercedes van yesterday (July 21) at Scotch Corner.
Traffic Constable David Minto was on the scene.
He said: "I pulled the vehicle into DVSA Enforcement at Scotch Corner yesterday.
"It was 5.14% overweight.
"After some ‘snacks’ were jettisoned, the prohibition was lifted and the driver allowed to continue his journey.
"The driver has been reported."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article