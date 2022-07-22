A MAJOR road in to York remains down to one lane after being hit by emergency repairs after a water main burst for a second day.
The A64 is still down to one lane due to emergency repairs on eastbound at the Catterton turn off between York and Tadcaster first thing this morning, but the road has now reopened.
As The Press reported at the time, the road was down to one lane for much of yesterday (July 21) from the A659 Tadcaster turn off to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout in York.
Traffic is being affected in the roadworks area and drivers are being asked to avoid the scene.
Lane 1 is closed on the #A64 eastbound between #A659 and #A162 near #Tadcaster due to a burst water main. There are currently delays of 30 mins with approx. 4 miles of congestion.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) July 21, 2022
Please allow extra time if travelling in the area. pic.twitter.com/JKQXEDvjHZ
