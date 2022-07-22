A MAJOR road in to York remains down to one lane after being hit by emergency repairs after a water main burst for a second day.

The A64 is still down to one lane due to emergency repairs on eastbound at the Catterton turn off between York and Tadcaster first thing this morning, but the road has now reopened.

As The Press reported at the time, the road was down to one lane for much of yesterday (July 21) from the A659 Tadcaster turn off to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout in York.

Traffic is being affected in the roadworks area and drivers are being asked to avoid the scene.

More to follow.