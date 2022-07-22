A SECONDARY school in a York academy chain has been rated as inadequate.

Ofsted inspectors found that Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull is inadequate after an inspection. The school is part of Hope Sentamu Learning Trust which has 15 academies across York, Hull, Selby and Scarborough.

It was formed last year following a merger of York-based Hope Learning Trust and the Hull-based Sentamu Academy Learning Trust.

Hope at the time included: Manor CE Academy, Vale of York Academy, Barlby High, Graham School, George Pindar School, Poppleton Ousebank Primary, Burton Green Primary, Forest of Galtres Anglican Methodist Primary and Skelton Primary.

Helen Winn, the Chief Executive Officer of Hope Sentamu Learning Trust, said that, following the inspection, the Trust has brought in significant additional school improvement capacity to support her and the staff team.

The work the Trust and school are doing is very positively recognised in the Ofsted report, which says: “School governors, working alongside trustees and other leaders from the trust, know the school well. The findings from this inspection did not come as a surprise. These leaders were already fully informed of the schools’ priorities, and have helped develop detailed plans for improvement. Although leaders’ efforts to improve the school have been impeded by a range of internal and external factors, they are currently working at pace to ensure the school receives the help it needs to improve.”

The report also highlights areas where the school needs to improve.

Inspectors said: "There is not a calm and orderly environment throughout school.

"The behaviour of too many pupils disrupts the experiences of others. Too many pupils do not show respect to staff. Levels of poor behaviour and rates of ‘seclusion’ and suspension are high.

"There is inconsistency in the application of the behaviour policy. Leaders must take further action to ensure the standards of pupil behaviour are acceptable.

"Too many pupils do not attend school regularly enough. These pupils are falling behind because of the lessons they are missing. They are not as prepared for their next steps as they could be. Leaders must engage with the community to promote and secure higher levels of pupil attendance.

"The PSHE curriculum is not planned in a way that supports pupils to secure important information over time. Leaders have not taken an academic approach to this important learning. Enrichment opportunities are not planned through the curriculum. Leaders’ plans to improve this area of the curriculum must be enacted."

Helen said: “We had already drawn up a clear action plan to address the areas which Ofsted has confirmed need to be improved and are committed to implementing it. I have every confidence that the changes we are making will bring the positive results that we all want to see.

“Our immediate priorities are overhauling the behaviour system and bringing in additional leadership capacity. These are two key areas, and they are linked. Ofsted’s report highlights the improvements already being made in terms of leadership, and that we have appointed new leaders and brought in additional staff, including pastoral staff. However, we know there is more to do. Experience tells me that these changes will then have a positive effect on behaviour, alongside the new behaviour system we are bringing in.”

Click here to read the full report.