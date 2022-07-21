AN ANNUAL Golf Day event in York has raised thousands to support a local charities work helping people affected by cancer.

York Against Cancer’s annual Golf Day, held at York Golf Club in Strensall, took place on July 14 this year. The fundraising event, organised by former club chairman, Ralph Magee, and supported by local businesses Cellhire and Your Move Anscombs, raised £13,000 to help people affected by cancer.

The event is always popular and this year was attended by 21 teams, totalling 84 local golf enthuasiasts

Mr Magee said: "On behalf of the charity I would like to sincerely thank all the teams who entered for making it such a great day that was enjoyed by all.

"A particular thank you also goes to the main sponsors Cellhire and Your Move Anscombs, with Scott Anscomb doing his usual sterling job as auctioneer, raising money from the fabulous lots we had available on the day."

The competition featured a 'Beat The Pro' challenge at the famous 7th par 3 pond hole – this year with an unusual twist of giving all of the entrants the chance to beat all 3 pros at the club - Mark Rogers,Tom James and Luke Higgins, with just one of the team needing to beat the pro for all four to win 12 golf balls each.

"It is testament to the quality of the York Golf Club pros that only three groups won," a spokesperson said.

The winning team 'Malton Plus One' comprised of Fiona Potts, Keith Potts, Dave Smith and Bernard Stevens - who were delighted to come out on top in a packed event. With a score of 88 points the team took home the 2022 tournament trophy - ‘The York Against Cancer Cup’.

The team ‘The Steel Traders’ were close runner ups with 84 points and third prize went to ‘The Strensall Striplings’ with 83 points.

Competitions, a raffle and a silent auction took place which included some top prizes such as a seven-ball at Ganton Golf Club including lunch, campervan hire donated by CamperVangoUK and an overnight stay at The Principal including breakfast, as well as lots of other goodies.

York Against Cancer CEO, Julie Russell said: “It’s been another fantastic charity golf day raising vital funds for our charity. With the launch of the brand-new Leveson Centre this Autumn, fundraising is more important than ever to secure the future of our services.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank Ralph Magee – this is his last year organising the golf day and his support over the years has been invaluable and appreciated.

"Thank you to everyone that made a monetary donation or donated a prize for the auction.”