York Photographic Society is holding its annual exhibition at Poppleton Tithe Barn all this weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.

The society’s president, Kris Brown, says more than 100 prints from club members will be on display in the historic 16th-century Tithe Barn.

“Its a great opportunity for our members to display their work and share with visitors their stories and inspirations,” he said.

“Committee members will also be in attendance to answer any queries about the society and our programme for the coming season.”

Entry to this weekend’s event is free, and tea, coffee and cake will be on sale.

The exhibition marks an ‘end of season’ highlight for the photographic society.

Camera clubs typically follow the ‘academic calendar’, Kris explained - so the new season starts in September and runs through until next April.

The photographic society is hoping to welcome new members for the new season - so maybe this weekend’s exhibition will act as an inspiration?

Kris said: “We are looking forward to starting the 2022/23 season and welcome newcomers of any level of experience to our opening night of the season on Wednesday 7h September at the Poppleton Center. In addition to our regular Wednesday night club meetings, we will also be running a number of activities for newcomers who want to make the better use of their camera and trips to local areas throughout the year to hone our skills and compositions.”

Here are some of the photographers whose work features in the exibition - and what they have to say about their photographs...

Tony Marsh: ‘Twilight, Whitby’

Tony is a landscape and astro-photographer who enjoys taking photos across North Yorkshire, mostly between sunset and sunrise. The North York Moors National Park is recognised as an International Dark Sky Reserve and offers Tony the opportunity to capture images showing a connection between the landscape and the night sky.

He says of hism photograph Twilight, Whitby: “Looking north out to sea the piers at Whitby harbour are an excellent place to observe the perpetual twilight when it never gets truly dark throughout the long summer nights.”

Paul Brelsford: Changing Seasons

“During Covid, I was cycling or walking locally and would always take my camera,” Paul says.

“I would cycle pass this lone tree (my favorite tree) near Angram and it was always showing off some wonderful sky or crop and so I would take a photograph.

“I realized later that I had collected photos of the same tree throughout the season almost from the same spot. But one picture was missing - a winter scene.

“So when it was a very cold frosty morning, I (very) carefully cycled over to Angram, took off the thick gloves and took the first shot of the quartet as quick as I could (while fighting to control the fingers against the frost). The set was now complete..."

Elaine Graham: Make a Wish

“I use photography at work, but mainly for record-keeping rather than for aesthetics,” Elaine says.

“I used to be known for taking more pictures of my feet than anything else! However, all this changed when we adopted two rescue whippets a few years ago.

“I wanted to take better pictures of them. Gradually, as my photography improved, I developed an interest in general photography as well. I am still very much a beginner: I think I have an eye for composition but am trying to learn more!"

Steve Gray: Contemplation

"I took up photography when I retired 2014," Steve says. "I found York Photographic Society was a great place to meet and learn from other people. Going out with friends and shooting a wide variety of different subjects in all weather was a great way to build up my skills.

"I enjoy all genres of photography including architecture, long exposure and seascapes. I especially like black and white photography like this shot of this gorilla at Basel Zoo. It was taken in October 2021 on my first visit after lockdown to see my grandchildren who live in Switzerland."

Chris Hart: Street Art

"I joined YPS, my first camera club, in 2012," Chris says. "I found that being a member has improved my photography, and I have gained much needed knowledge of image processing software.

"The many lectures that the Society present has inspired me to try different genres and styles of photography.

"I am still experimenting, still learning and still trying to find my own style.

"My image of wall art was taken in February this year during a photographic trip to Newcastle.

"I was exploring the old industrial quarter of the Lower Ouseburn Valley and this decayed building and artwork caught my eye."

Kris Brown: River Brathay

"As a busy father of four, I recently got into photography as it complemented my interest in the outdoors and provides me some time to reconnect with nature and recharge," says Kris.

"Photography opens your eyes and you start to observe the world differently, you start to see more details in the every day, and think about the inter-relationship of objects and light in a whole new way. Of River Brathay, his photograph on fisplay in the exhibition, he says: "The River Brathay is a quintessential Lake District river valley and on the still summer morning when I took the photograph, as the sun rose above the surrounding hills it provided a subtle warming light that set the mist dancing and lit the copse of trees, all reflected in the mirror-flat river."

Peter Brett: Rose and Secateurs

Peter is a York resident and has been an amateur photographer for over 20 years. He joined York Photographic Society in September 2021 to improve his photography skills.

Of Rose and Secateurs, he says: "This image was taken in the garden, using a 1980’s film camera loaded black and white film. The film was developed and printed at home in a traditional dark room."

Peter Bayliss, Daffodils in woodland

Peter has been on the York Photographic Society committee for more than 10 years, and is a past President.

His photograph Daffodils in woodland is an impressionistic image of a stand of silver birches and white daffodils at Harlow Carr. it was taken using a technique called Intentional Camera Movement (ICM).

"The impressionistic feel with vibrant colours immediately evokes the essence of spring," Peter says.