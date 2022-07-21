A MAJOR road in to York is down to one lane as emergency repairs are being carried out.
The A64 is down to one lane due to emergency repairs on eastbound from the A659 Tadcaster turn off to the A1237 Copmanthorpe roundabout in York.
Traffic is coping well but drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible and to allow for delays.
It's not known how long the works will take.
More to follow.
