A parcel delivery company just outside York reports strong growth and 13 new jobs.

YDL, based at Whitwell-on-the-Hill, is part of the APC delivery network, the UK's largest delivery network, serving small and medium-sized businesses across Yorkshire and County Durham.

The company says parcel volumes are surging, with it changing its business model as a result of the pandemic.

Managing director Paul McLaren said: "The effects of the pandemic were seen early on, with growing demand for parcel services, driven by a surge in consumer e-commerce activity.

"Throughout this time, we worked hard to support our local customers, recognising their changing needs and investing in our own business accordingly.

"Two years on and the pandemic has completely changed the shape of the distribution industry; from how people shop, to their delivery needs and expectations. Most remarkably though, in response to these changes, we’ve seen so many of our SME customers adapt, evolve, and thrive as a result.

"It’s this strength and entrepreneurialism of our customers that has largely contributed to the growth and evolution we’ve seen across our business.”

To support further growth, YDL invested significantly to support delivery operations; including extra warehousing and new local call centre systems, enabling the business to build on its offering of a national network reach through The APC, whilst maintaining its ‘local partner’ capability for businesses across YO, DL and TS postcodes.

Furthermore, YDL invested in staff training and recruitment, creating several new roles and announcing internal promotions to bolster its sales, customer service and operations teams.

Today, YDL has 85 staff, 13 up on last year. It is currently recruiting for drivers and staff across its warehousing team.

Paul McLaren, continued: "Investing in our staff has been critical to ensure the continued growth of business, whilst proudly maintaining our high standards of local service and supporting our customers through these unprecedented times of change. Our growing team, many of which have been with the business since it was established back in 2003, have been, and will continue to be, pivotal to the future success of the business and that of our customers.”

YDL adds its top 20 customers have achieved an average growth of 15% in the last two years. Among these customers, there has been a diverse range of sector growth seen locally - from food and drink, to office and manufacturing suppliers - as local SMEs continue to adapt their business models to meet the changing demands and shopping habits of customers.