A BODY has been found in the search for a missing North Yorkshire man.

North Yorkshire Police say that it is believed to be Matthew Newbould, the missing 31 year-old man from Brompton near Northallerton.

A spokesman for the force said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him, please ensure this is now removed from your channels.

"We would ask that you please respect the privacy of his family at this difficult time.

"He has not yet been formally identified but Mr Newbould’s family have been informed."