We’re now firmly into the agricultural show season.

We’ve already had the Great Yorkshire Show, of course, and the Malton Show - and the Ryedale Show is today.

But there are plenty of shows still to come, including Thornton-le-Dale, Farndale, Tockwith...

With many shows having been postponed or cancelled over the last couple of years because of Covid, you can bet the competition for Champion Swaledale ewe, Large White pig or best-maintained vintage tractor will be fiercer than ever this year.

To get you in the mood, here are some photos from our archives of agricultural shows from years gone by.

Eighty-year-old Richard William Shore from Stokesley at the Farndale Show in August 1999

All human life is here: from dancing dogs and horses getting a haircut to traditional hand-made walking sticks and ‘fur and feathers’ judging; Roman-style chariot racing and daredevil stunt-bike riding to ice creams in the mud, prize pigs, bale-pushing races, show-jumping and much, much more...

There won’t be any Rosedale Show this year, sadly, The Press understands.

But there are plenty of others shows to look forward to - starting, of course, with the Ryedale Show today.

Here are the dates of just some of the major local shows yet to come:

Thornton-le-Dale Show, The Showground, Maltongate, Thornton-le-Dale, August 3 - featuring everything from farm animals, heavy horses and companion dogs to vintage tractors and show jumping.

Tockwith Show, back after a two-year Covid-enforced absence at the showfield just outside the village on August 7 - featuring a sheep show, heavy horses parade, falconry, trade stands, farmers market and much more.

Farndale Show: the showfield, Farndale, August 29 - featuring cattle, sheep, rabbits, wool, farm and dairy produce, art, ‘hound & terrier show’, gun dogs, horses, a gymkhana and vintage tractors and cars.

Enjoy...