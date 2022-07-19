A TOP York supermarket had to use trolleys to block entry to some of its aisles this evening after its fridges and freezers failed in the intense heat.
Waitrose in Foss Islands Road put up a sign warning: "We're sorry that due to a total fridge breakdown, we are currently unable to sell any chilled or frozen products from this branch. We apologise for the inconvenience."
