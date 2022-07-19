Shoppers' grocery bills are set to rise by almost £500 over the next year, experts have warned.

Grocery price inflation has leapt by 9.9% in the last four weeks, according to fresh industry data.

Retail research firm Kantar said the increase is the second highest level on record and means shoppers could face a £454 increase to their grocery bills over the next year.

The researcher also said that supermarkets have seen a 14% jump in ice cream sales and 66% rise for suncare products over the month to July 10 as Brits witnessed soaring temperatures.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Grocery prices continue to soar to near record-breaking heights and have jumped by another 1.6 percentage points since last month.

“This is the second highest level of grocery inflation that we’ve seen since we started tracking prices in this way in 2008 and we’re likely to surpass the previous high come August.

“With grocery price inflation at almost 10%, people are now facing a £454 increase to their annual grocery bills.

“All this means that people will be feeling the pinch during our first restriction-free summer since 2019.

“Taking a barbecue as an example, buying burgers, halloumi and coleslaw for some al fresco dining would cost you 13%, 17% and 14% more than it would have this time last year.”