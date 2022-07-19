YORK'S heatwave could end tomorrow with thunderstorms, forecasters warned this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for a risk of thunderstorms between 4pm and 8pm tomorrow, which it says could bring disruption from lightning strikes and strong, gusty winds.

It says building and structures could be damaged and power supplies might be interrupted by lightning strikes.

"Sudden strong and gusty winds may cause damage to temporary structures, with a small chance of flying debris," it adds.