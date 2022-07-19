THE Met Office has withdrawn a warning that York's heatwave could end tomorrow with thunderstorms.

The organisation had earlier issued a yellow warning for a risk of thunderstorms between 4pm and 8pm tomorrow, which it said could bring disruption from lightning strikes and strong, gusty winds.

It said building and structures could be damaged and power supplies might be interrupted by lightning strikes.

"Sudden strong and gusty winds may cause damage to temporary structures, with a small chance of flying debris," it added.

But the warning later disappeared from the Met Office's website, and relates now only to an area to the south of Yorkshire, running from Lincolnshire to London and the south-east, and west to Oxford and Bath.