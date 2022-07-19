YORK were able to beat Acomb in the Yorkshire Premier League North ECB premier division by a comfortable 137 run margin.

York were led by Ryan McKendry, who was able to score 117 in a run that included 12 fours and four sixes.

He was supported by Luke Kilby, who got 46, and Guy Darwin, who got 29.

William Wade, Tom Brookes and Duncan Snell were able to score 17, 16 and 13 runs respectively as York went 271-7.

Acomb, meanwhile, were heavily reliant on the batting of Edward Wade, who was able to hit 65.

Outside of Wade, there was no true support for Acomb in their attacking efforts.

Their second highest scorer was Aiden Burton, with 16. Behind him was Andrew Tate, who notched 12 as Acomb got just 134 all out.

Elsewhere in the division, Clifton Alliance travelled to Scarborough where they fell to an 82-run defeat.

Samuel Grant top-scored for Clifton with a total of 47, being best supported by Scott Hopkinson who himself was able to notch 20.

Simon Corley’s 15 was Alliance’s third-best individual effort as the side went for 123 all out.

Scarborough, meanwhile, attacked well, being led by the duo of Romario Roach and Duncan Brown.

The pair were the catalysts for Scarborough’s success, with Roach going for 52 and Brown getting 51.

Meanwhile, Sessay hosted Driffield Town and were unable to overcome their visitors, with Driffield winning by 116 runs.

Elsewhere, in the Championship, York II overcame Easingwold in a close contest, winning by two runs.

For York, Alex Collins led the scoring with an impressive total of 71, being best supported by Nick James who got 22.

Batting first, York were able to reach a total of 167-9 for Easingwold to chase.

In spite of Tom Wilson’s 41, with solid support from Max Cosgrove and Zak Wilson, who notched 29 and 27 respectively, Easingwold were unable to reach York’s target, falling short by just two runs.

Meanwhile, Stamford Bridge won comfortably away at Hull Zingari, beating them by 51 runs.

Bridge’s scoring efforts were led by Kevin Murphy who reached a total of 49, while Matt Beckett’s 35 not out helped the away side come away with the win.

Hull, meanwhile, started strong through Jack Storey’s 42, but were unable to forge a strong enough lead to hold.