Emergency ambulance calls surged by 10 per cent across Yorkshire today, as the heat nudged a record-breaking 39 degrees C.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was already ‘very busy’ before the heatwave.

“But today, we have received 10 per cent more emergency calls across Yorkshire than had been forecast,” a spokesperson said.

“Some of that will have been attributed to heat-related cases.

“We have dealt with some heat-related illnesses such as people collapsing or suffering heat stroke symptoms.”

The ‘heatwave plan’ at York Hospital remained in place today, and a hospital spokesperson confirmed that the emergency department was busy – although she said there was no evidence that there had been many people presenting with heat stroke or other hear-related symptoms.

“However, in extreme heat we do expect to see an increase in admissions for people who already have existing health conditions, which the heat can sometimes exacerbate,” the spokesperson said.

The heatwave plan was put in place to ensure the hospital was ready to cope with any surge in demand for services - and to keep staff and patients safe in the extreme conditions. “The plan focuses on a range of measures including hydration, ventilation and uniforms in clinical areas to ensure that patient care and staff wellbeing remains our focus,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, York GP Dr David Fair of the Jorvik Medical Practice urged people to take warnings about the heat seriously – and said heat stroke could potentially be fatal.