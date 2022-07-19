THE petrol prices in York have dropped for the second week in a row.
Last week, the cheapest price for petrol in York was 187.7p per litre, at Asda, Monks Cross.
This week, the cheapest petrol station is now at Shell Garage on York Road at 185.9p, dropping by almost two pence, knocking Asda off the cheapest spot for the first time since June 15.
However, the cheapest price for diesel remains at 195.7p at Morrisons, Foss Island Road, and Asda, as was the case last week.
The most expensive prices for both fuels are at Jorvik SF Connect on Lawrence street and Poppleton SF Connect on Boroughbridge road, both at 193.9p for petrol, and 199.9p for diesel.
The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Tuesday, July 19) using the Petrol Prices app, which are subject to changes:
Cheapest petrol and diesel stations in York:
- Shell Garage, York Road, at 185.9p, and 199.9p for diesel.
- Morrisons, Foss Island Road, 186.7p, and 195.7p for diesel.
- Asda, Monks Cross, at 186.7p, and 195.7p for diesel.
- Sainsburys, Monks Cross Drive, at 186.9p, and 195.9p for diesel.
- Knavesmire service station, Tadcaster Road, at 187.9p, and 197.9p for diesel.
- Co-op, Boroughbridge Road, at 187.9p, and 194.9p for diesel.
- Tesco Extra, Stirling Road, at 187.9p, and 195.9p for diesel.
- Jet Station Garage, Station Road, at 187.9p, and 195.9p for diesel.
- Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, at 189.9p, and 197.9p for diesel.
- Shell Garage, Hull Road, at 189.9p, and 199.9p for diesel.
