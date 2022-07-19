SOARING temperatures have forced Network Rail and train operators overnight to issue a “do not travel” warning for services north out of London.
The east coast mainline has been closed entirely between London and York, stopping intercity LNER trains and Thameslink services.
What can you do?
If you have tickets dated for travel on Monday 18 July and Tuesday 19 July are valid for travel on:
Wednesday 20 July or Thursday 21 July.
To make sure you have a comfortable journey you can book a new seat reservation for free and use your original ticket onboard the train you select.
What to do if your train has been cancelled
If your train has been cancelled, your ticket will be valid on Wednesday 20 July and Thursday 21 July.
Travelling: Make a seat reservation to travel on an alternative train.
No longer travelling: You'll be entitled to a full refund or you can change your ticket to another date.
