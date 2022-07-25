A young Ukrainian woman who fled her homeland after the Russian invasion has started work at one of York’s top hotels.

Mariana Kachun, who arrived in the UK with her sister on April 8 under the ‘Ukrainian Family Scheme’, is working as a commis waiter in the restaurant at Middlethorpe Hall.

She and her sister, who come from a town called Ternopil in western Ukraine, now live with their aunt Tetyana and her husband in Appleton Roebuck.

They had to leave other family members behind in Ukraine when they fled.

“My mother and maternal grandmother and grandfather are still in the Ukraine,” Mariana said.

“My mother has been granted a visa to come to the UK, but she is unable to travel because she works in a military hospital which is very busy.

“My grandmother and grandfather are farmers and live in a small village outside Ternopil.”

Mariana and her sister left Ternopil on an overnight bus which travelled 140 miles to the Polish border, then on to Krakow.

“Because of queues at the border, the bus journey took over eight hours,” she said.

“Once we arrived in Krakow, we had to make our way to the airport to catch a flight to the UK. My aunty and uncle met us at Manchester Airport.”

Now she is settling in to her new life.

Apart from her and her sister, there are five other Ukrainian women and girls living with her aunt and uncle in Appleton Roebuck – all close family members.

They all love York. “It is a beautiful city and everybody we have met here has been very friendly!” she said.

But being able to find work was hugely important, she said. "Not least because it is probably the best way to improve my English skills!"

Her uncle approached several local employers.

“Mr Chatard from Middlethorpe Hall responded very promptly and within a week, he had offered a job in the hotel’s restaurant," Mariana said.

“Middlethorpe Hall is a great place to work and everybody we have met here has made us feel very welcome.”

Lionel, who is the director and general manager of Middlethorpe Hall, said he had been delighted to offer Mariana a place.

“We have all been saddened by the scenes of devastation over the last few months, and particularly shocked at the impact the war is having on the civilian population of Ukraine - women and children being forced to flee their country at short notice with little or no belongings,” he said.

“We are so pleased to have Mariana on board. Her performance and enthusiasm is faultless and our guests enjoy interacting with her. We would happily consider other Ukrainian refugees for employment.”

As to the future… Mariana hopes one day she might be able to resume training as a nurse.

"I was studying to be a nurse in the Ukraine. If possible, I would like to complete my nursing degree in the UK," she said.