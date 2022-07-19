THIEVES have struck stealing a Land Rover Defender in a York village.

North Yorkshire Police say the vehicle, a green Land Rover Defender, registration number VRM: PY56 GAX, was stolen between Saturday (July 16) and Monday (July 18) was stolen without its keys from Askham Bryan College, in Askham Bryan on the outskirts of York.

A spokesman for the police said: "Anyone reading this with any information that could assist in this investigation please contact us on 101 quoting reference: NYP-18072022-0150."