PET OWNERS have been urged to keep their animals safe during the heatwave.

Today’s (July 19) heatwave has seen temperatures soar throughout the UK as the Met Office issued a Red Extreme heat weather warning, with highs of 39C reported in York and Ryedale.

The RSPCA’s dog welfare expert, Esme Wheeler, has asked pet owners to take urgent steps to keep their animals safe during this extreme heat.

Esme said that for days of high temperatures animals should be kept in cool places.

Pet owners should avoid walking dogs and riding horses, and provide the animals with as much shade and fresh water as possible.

In a video Esme showed how pavements can reach temperatures of over 60C, which can scold paws and pose a huge risk to animals.

She said: “This weather is extreme and it’s a life-or-death situation for some people, let alone animals, who rely on us to help them survive the intense temperatures.

“We all have a duty to take every precaution possible.”

The RSPCA has outlined steps to keep pets safe during the heat wave.

These are:

Provide several water bowls around the home for pets to drink often.

Place containers of water outside for wild animals.

Do not take your dog on a car journey unless absolutely necessary.

Try to keep at least one room in the home as cool as possible by closing curtains or using a fan (out of reach) to encourage good airflow.

Check pets and outdoor animals such as chickens and small furries every hour for signs of heatstroke, fly-strike or sunburn and keep water topped up.

Do not take your dog out for a walk or exercise - it may be possible to take them for a gentle walk on the lead when the sun has gone down either early morning or late at night.

Keep toilet breaks for dogs very brief and try to stick to shaded spots as much as you possibly can.

If your dog, cat or small furry looks uncomfortable , try wrapping an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel and place it near them to lie next to, or use damp towels for your pet to lie on.

The RSPCA also outlined the signs of heatstroke to watch out for in dogs:

Excessive panting

Unusual breathing noise

Lethargy or change in behaviour

Stumbling

Blue or grey tinge to gums or tongue

If you spot any of these signs in your dog you should contact your vet immediately, and also:

Stop them from exercising

Move them into the shade or cool space immediately

Offer water in small amounts

Lay them in cool but not very cold water and/or pour it over them

Place a soaked, cool towel over their side and replace if it becomes warm

The RSPCA has also urged the public to call 999 immediately if they spot a dog in a hot car.