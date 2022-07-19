UNEMPLOYMENT in the York area has continued a downwards trend, halving in a year, with DWP-related events aiming to drive down the numbers even further.

Figures released by the Department for Work and Pensions show the ‘alternative claimant count’ dropping in the York Local Authority Area from 2429 in February to 2061 in May. For 18-24s, the drop was from 376 to 314.

Over the year, the decrease is 2030 and 521 for 18-24s, giving a decrease of almost two-thirds for the younger age group.

At constituency level, York Central saw its number of unemployed drop from 1698 to 1448 over the quarter, with the drop being from 265 to 220 for 18-24s. This compares with a drop of 337 for 18-24s and 1346 over the year.

York Outer has 614 on the ‘alternative claimant count’, 96 of them aged 18-24. This compares with 733 and 109 in February. The drop since last May is 182 for the 18-24s and 682 for all ages, again showing how the numbers have halved overall, more so for the young.

However, the numbers are slightly higher than five years ago.

Jenny Shaw, Deputy Employer and Partnerships Manager for York DWP said: “Although we’re in the middle of a hot summer, skilled jobcentre work coaches are working harder than ever to help employers fill record levels of vacancies. It remains our top priority to match the right job with the right person.

“The jobcentre continues to host local businesses looking to speed interview with prospective employees.”

Jenny continued: “From job opportunities in jobcentres to skills academies for people considering a new career, there’s a huge amount of help available, and our work coaches are working tirelessly to get people at any age, or career stage, into rewarding and stable employment.”

In the York area, the next speed-interviewing event at York Jobcentre takes place on Thursday July 28 from 11am-1pm. Employers with roles in cleaning, warehousing, admin, retail and hospitality will be attending.

Burger King, which is re-opening its Clifton Moor outlet on August 8, will be one of the employers interviewing.

Burger King restaurant manager Andrew Golphin from Burger King said: “We are looking to take on up to 60 staff for the store both full time and part time. The hours will range from starting at 6am and finishing at midnight. But we are flexible on their hours for transport etc.

The work will entail working on the tills to also working in the kitchen, cooking the food, to food preparation, cleaning of store. Full training will be given, no experience needed.

Burger King says the pay rates will start from 16 – 17 years £5.71, 18 -20 years £7.73, 21 – 22 years £9.48, 23+ £9.80 and Shift runners starting on £10.20.

In addition, Network Rail are recruiting for Signalling roles in York. Vacancies are open for applications now, closing on July 21.

Furthermore, a Refuges Information and Support Session- with providers and employers, will take place on July 26 at the York Job Centre at 10am at the York Job Centre.

Earlier that day, a National Careers Service interview preparation session will take place at the York Job Centre from 10am.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, the number of people employed is at 2.598 million - up 69,000 on the quarter and up 56,000 on the year.

The employment rate (aged 16-64) is at 74.4% - up 2.0%pts on the quarter and up 1.7%pts on the year.

The number of people unemployed is at 122,000 - down 14,000 on the year and down 5,000 on Dec-Feb 2020.

The unemployment rate is at 4.5% - down 0.6 %pts on the year and down 0.2 %pts on Dec-Feb 2020.