I CAN hardly believe it but it was 40 years ago today that I walked past printing presses and into my first newsroom - a nicotine-stained office full of clattering typewriters - and started work as a reporter. And I'm still doing it today, albeit with laptops, phones, websites, emails, Twitter, Facebook, blogs, WFH and the like.

This fresh-faced young reporter expected a quiet first morning at the Gloucester Citizen. Instead, the news editor told me he wanted me to cover a violent robbery at a butcher's shop.

I got there with a photographer to find the butcher with his head wrapped in a blood-soaked bandage. To my relief, he was happy to tell his story of how he had been coshed and his takings stolen, and I returned in triumph to the office to write the splash.

The following 40 years - the last 37 at The Press, mainly as Chief Reporter - have been full of dramas to match this... floods, murders, crashes, fires, explosions, the pandemic, blizzards ...and now heatwaves.

Despite all the new technology, my job basically remains the same: to tell the people of York what the heck is going on in their city.

The most dramatic story I have covered is probably the Selby train crash of 2001 - the worst UK rail disaster of the 21st century so far.

I vividly remember being one of the first reporters to arrive at the trackside on a bitterly cold February morning and surveying with incredulity the tangled wreckage of a GNER train lying in a field.

Tragically, ten people died, and another 80 were injured. But as rescue helicopters clattered overhead and ambulances and fire engines lined up on nearby roads, my first thought was: How on earth can anyone have survived that?

The York floods of 2000 and 2015, both of which swamped hundreds of homes and businesses, were equally dramatic - especially when the phones and Internet were knocked out at The Press headquarters in 2015 and we had to set up a temporary newsroom in a pub beer garden with a good mobile signal!

My memories of 2000 are dominated by meeting Tony Blair as he paid a flying visit to flood-ravaged York. I couldn’t find a brolly and walked through torrential rain down to the Foss Flood Barrier where, looking like the proverbial drowned rat, I collared a bemused-looking PM with a dripping dossier in support of a Press campaign I was running to protect Ryedale from flooding. Malton and Norton got their flood defences a couple of years later.

The disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence in 2009 has come to dominate my reporting over the past 13 years - sadly, a mystery which probably won't now be solved in my remaining time here before retirement.