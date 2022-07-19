WHAT do you do to stay cool when the temperature pushes into the 30s?

Have a water fight, of course...

Well, not a water fight, exactly. Children at Naburn Primary School took part in organised 'water fun' games yesterday afternoon, as a way of cooling down beforeb they went home.

They just happened to involve hoespipes, 'water blasters', what look suspiciously like water bombs - and buckets of water to dip hot heads in...

By all accounts they'll be doing the same again this afternoon - with water sponges thrown into the mix as well, as temperatutres reach an expected 39 degrees C.

The school postponed its 'Superteams' sports day event, which was due to be held yesterday, because of the heat. It will now be held tomorrow, weather permitting.

But yesterday afternoon, headteacher Jonathan Green gleefully tweeted a series of photos showing the children's water games.

Children enjoy a 'water fight' (sorry, house relay game with water) with their teachers at Naburn Primary School

"House relay games with water. What a great way to kick back and enjoy quality time together as a school. So much fun and laughter!" he tweeted.

To be honest, the teachers looked as though they were having just as much fun as the children...