THE heatwave has caused a series of power cuts affecting hundreds of properties across York and North Yorkshire.

Areas affected have included Acomb, Tadcaster and nearby villages, Thorganby, Pocklington and Pickering and numerous nearby villages.

Northern Powergrid said many power cuts last night were a result of the heatwave causing conductors to sag and transformers to overheat - and said it was prepared for more cuts as today's heatwave brings even higher temperatures.

Andy Bilclough, director of field operations, said: “We worked last night and into the early hours of today to restore power after yesterday’s extreme temperatures caused conductors to sag and transformers to overheat, which meant a higher than usual number of faults on our network.

"Our teams continued work this morning to restore power to the small number of homes who were still impacted, and our contact centre are offering advice and support to those who need it most.

“As the temperatures rise again today, we’re expecting to have another busy day, but we’re ready with teams available to restore power, extra people in our contact centre providing support and advice to those who need it most and our partners are ready to provide on the ground support for our customers where it is needed.

"We will also be contacting our most vulnerable customer directly to offer them the help they may need."

He added that it was extremely important that if anyone spotted any damaged overhead power lines or other electrical equipment, they must not approach the area and should report it immediately by calling 105.

Properties affected by power cuts include:

*530 premises in the Front Street area of Acomb, caused by 'someone damaging the cables or equipment that serve your area.'

*1,050 properties in the Thorganby area south of York, caused by a unexpected problem with cables or equipment.

*110 properties in Pickering, which may may not be restored until 8pm this evening.

*40 properties in villages including Sinnington, Cropton and Appleton-le-Moors, and another 40 at Ebberston, Sherburn and Flaxton.

*70 properties in Pocklington

*More than 1,000 properties in Tadcaster and nearby villages.