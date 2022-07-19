MORE than 1,500 properties in the York area have been hit by major power cuts this morning.

Northern Powergrid said 530 premises had been affected in the Front Street area of Acomb, caused by 'someone damaging the cables or equipment that serve your area.'

It said:"We are working towards restoring it as early as possible," adding that it estimated supplies would be restored by 12.30pm.

It said another 1,050 properties had been affected by a power cut in the Thorganby area south of York, caused by a unexpected problem with cables or equipment.

The company said it was experiencing a high volume of faults.

It said: "It's taking a lot longer than normal for us to reply to your messages and comments on our social media feeds. If you are without power and looking for an update go online. Visit http://ow.ly/3b4450JYyLv to get the latest information or to log your power cut."

The company has not said whether the cuts, and several others last night, are related to the heatwave, but the Met Office's red warning for extreme heat has said that the heatwave could cause damage to infrastructure, causing problems including power cuts.