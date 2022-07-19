BY, it was hot. Hot and dry. Forty-six years ago, Yorkshire was cracking up in a blazing summer that broke all records.

The heatwave lasted for months, and in July 1976 we were in its full grip. Temperatures were invariably in the 80s, and sometimes in the 90s.

Above: Sunseekers enjoying themselves in Museum Gardens

But how does it compare to the heatwave of 2022? Was it REALLY that hot in 1976?

In terms of maximum temperatures it's no contest.

Nationally, the peak temperature that year was 35.9C (96.6F). That has already been beaten by the current heatwave and today forecasters are warning it could go as high as 40C in York.

But the heatwave of 1976 started in June and lasted for two months. So far, this summer has been one of extremes: high temperatures followed by a precipitous dip and this heatwave looks to be following the same pattern.

After today's sweltering heat tomorrow will see a rapid fall to around 20C - a 50% fall compared to what we are going to experience today.

And the long-range forecast doesn't predict another heatwave with temperatures staying around the seasonal norm - or just below - for the next fortnight.

But back in 1976, on the scorched earth at Wimbledon, the progress of a young Swede had enthralled the nation. Twenty-year-old Bjorn Borg was the youngest player to win the men's singles for 45 years, beating Illie Nastase.

But few viewers felt able to drag themselves off the sofa on to the tennis courts themselves. It was too hot for such exertions.

While the sunshine was welcome, the lack of rain was not. The previous summer had been hot and dry, and the winter and spring, too, had brought far less rain than normal.

By the end of June, water supplies were becoming a cause of real concern. North Yorkshire householders were asked to cut down on watering their parched gardens, or face a hosepipe ban.

York, as always, was relatively unaffected. The city's supplies came from the River Ouse. It dropped ten inches in eight weeks, but it would always provide.

Elsewhere, the dry spell was beginning to bite. By the end of June, North Yorkshire residents were first warned that hosepipe bans were a real possibility.

Harrogate became the first town in the county to see water pressures lowered, the first reduction in supply since 1959. The same fate awaited the people of Tadcaster and Wetherby. Standpipes were already on order for parts of West Yorkshire. Supplies were down to a third of normal, and were still dropping.

Nationally, the Government introduced its Drought Bill. Those ignoring restrictions on water use were to face unlimited fines, sports minister and new water supremo Denis Howell said. One woman who used a hosepipe to water her Leeds garden at midnight was fined £5 and ordered to pay £25 costs.

Farmers' crops were suffering, with yields down and grass "burnt to death", causing real concern as to winter feed for livestock.

Other businesses were not immune. Thirsk and Northallerton Golf Club planned to spend £6,000 on boring for water to beat the drought. Yorkshire umbrella manufacturers Constantines closed due to lack of business.

The North York Moors Railway withdrew steam engines on the Goathland to Pickering line: not because they used too much water, but because the slightest spark from the trains could start a fire on the tinder-dry moorland.

Grass fires were causing major headaches, with hundreds of acres on Danby High, Glaisdale, Wheeldale and Rosedale Moors ablaze at different times. By mid-August, fighting the fires had cost tax-payers £9,000.

Of course, some businesses were positively booming. Ice cream vendors couldn't believe their luck. Pubs, too, were enjoying bumper trade.

Draymen at Bass Brewery in Tadcaster selflessly volunteered to work the weekends to keep beer supplies flowing. Some pubs had come perilously close to drying out, most notably the Cross Keys on Goodramgate, York, which had only a few pints to spare when the landlord called time one night.

Menswear shops, too, reported brisk sales. The Evening Press revealed that "while the girls swelter in their long fashion skirts, it's the men who are stealing the show in colourful cotton cool pants". In one fortnight Milletts in Coney Street had sold 135 pairs of these so-short shorts, to men "of all shapes and sizes and all age groups".

The weather was a blessing too for organisers of the York Festival 1976. The fine weather brought out bumper crowds to watch the outdoor theatre, music and parades. Racegoers flocked to the Knavesmire: in that sunshine, few minded about losing their shirts on the horses.

Other Yorkshire folk sought water to cool off. So the rivers and the seaside were packed. There was hardly a spare square of sand to pitch your deckchair at Scarborough. And the Ouse in York was a big draw.

The tourist boats were packed. But they were in danger of being holed by human missiles as youngsters threw themselves into the cooling waters from York's many bridges. After several near-misses, the police stepped in and banned bridge jumping. One youth who ignored the regulation and leapt 30 feet into the river was arrested on his return to the bank.

The heatwave was also drumming up business for York's newest facility. By mid-July, the £600,000 Barbican baths had been opened nine weeks and had attracted 71,000 swimmers. A great success, but councillors ruled out a proposal to build a sports centre next door.

When brief thunderstorms did deliver some welcome rain, in mid July, the soil soaked most of it up, and little reached the reservoirs. Ironically, the downpour managed to coincide with the opening day of the Great Yorkshire Show.

Motorists trying to beat the heat only managed to poison themselves. One policeman explained: "Our patrols couldn't understand why so many drivers were parked at the roadside feeling ill.

"Then we realised they were all driving with the big tail window open. The momentum of the car driving caused a vacuum which sucked the exhaust fumes in. Motorists were quietly gassing themselves."

The relentless heat was causing problems on the railways as well. British Rail in Selby was using hundreds of gallons of water to cool the girders of the Selby swing bridge so it didn't seize up. Meanwhile, Wigginton villagers were leaving buckets of water out for the ducks after the pond dried up completely.

As the drought dragged on through August and into September, things started to look desperate. The hosepipe ban reached York, while one city clergyman said Britain's worst drought for 250 years was a sign that God was calling for people to repent their sins. A Labour MP called for a ban on Bonfire Night, to prevent blazes.

Then the rains came. A month's rain fell on York in 14 soggy hours on September 10. The result? You've guessed it. Floods.