A WOMAN from North Yorkshire has completed a coast to coast cycle challenge to raise money for a hospice that cared for her dad.
Bridget Houlston, of Helmsley, has raised more than £1,000 for Saint Catherine's in memory of her father Eric, who passed away 12 years ago.
Bridget set off from Seascale in Cumbria and rode 150 miles to Whitby in one go - and was just the fourth woman to complete the challenge.
She finished the ride in 11 hours and 36 minutes and was 63rd out of 401 riders.
Bridget said: "I had intended to do this long distance challenge in 2020 to raise much needed funds for Saint Catherine’s, but as we all know, Covid had other ideas.
"Saint Catherine’s provides palliative care to hundreds of families and did a fantastic job of caring for my father back in 2010."
Bridget's donation page can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3ObSkH6
