A CARE home in a village near York has been allowed an extension it says cannot be seen from the road.

Peterborough-based Country Court Care has gained planning approval for a 2-storey extension to Somerset House, Church Lane, Wheldrake.

The care home, which has 44 beds, would gain 19m2 of extra day space on the ground floor and an extra en-suite (19m2) bedroom on the first floor in a courtyard area.

The planning application to City of York Council said the home has been much-extended over the years and the latest plan “shows a desire to improve the C2 facilities within the area with a modern, purpose-built extension to complement the existing building and use.”

It added the proposal was a reconfiguration of plans approved in February.

Approving the application, City of York Council planning staff concluded: “The proposal is a very modest two storey extension within the courtyard of the development.

“It will not be visible from the outer edges of the building or surrounding land. It is considered that it will have a neutral impact on the conservation area.

“Its scale and location are such that it does not raise concerns regarding the impact on living conditions or car parking.”