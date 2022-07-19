HERITAGE railways, including North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), are joining forces this summer to raise awareness of their importance as a tourism destination.

Following the success of the campaign in 2021, the second annual ‘Love Your Railway’ campaign, brings together organisations from as far afield as Scotland, Snowdonia, Leighton Buzzard, and the Lake District in the nationwide scheme - which shines a spotlight on heritage railway organisations, encouraging visitors to support them this summer.

Spearheaded by NYMR, ‘Love Your Railway’ is a six-week campaign which runs over the summer holidays from July 25 to September 4, with weekly themes covering conservation, education and research.

Chris Price, general manager at NYMR, said: “Last year we were completely blown away by the response to Love Your Railway - to have over 50 heritage railways taking part in the campaign’s first year shows the incredible support and solidarity running through the sector.

"We have some exciting new ideas and elements planned for the 2022 campaign, and love that even more organisations have come together this year to help us spread the word.

“The aim is simple - there are more than 150 operational heritage railways, which protect, conserve and bring to life part of the nation’s rich cultural heritage - giving enjoyment and learning to thousands of people every year and we want to do all we can to raise awareness of every heritage railway across the country.”

NYMR and its fellow heritage railways from across the UK carry over 13 million passengers each year, over 560 miles of railway line and contribute £400 million in economic impact. 22,000 volunteers and over 4,000 paid employees keep the UK's heritage railways on track, highlighting the significant role railways played through the industrial revolution.

Stephen Oates, chief executive at The Heritage Railway Association, said: “In 2021 ‘Love Your Railway’ secured collaborations from as far afield as Cornwall, Suffolk, North Wales, North East Scotland and Northern Ireland, with over 55 heritage railway organisations taking part.

"We’re really proud to back this campaign and look forward to seeing many more rail organisations get involved in the inaugural campaign."

The six themed weeks over the course of the campaign are: History, Conservation, Partnerships, Family, Volunteers and Education.

Throughout the scheme, heritage railways are encouraging visitors and supporters to get involved and share photos and memories of their visits on social media using '#LoveYourRailway'.

NYMR has collaborated with Carers Plus Yorkshire on this summer’s Festival of Green, as part of the railway’s ongoing charitable objectives.

Amongst the festival’s busy programme of events, NYMR organised a series of ‘Waving At Trains’ nature walks from Fen Bog to Goathland Summit, as well as a special ‘Slow Train’ return service from Pickering to Grosmont for small groups.