YORK parents and carers are being asked for their views on local early years and childcare provision over the next few weeks.
City of York Council has launched its annual Childcare Sufficiency Survey - which asks residents for their views about whether there is enough high quality early years and childcare provision in York, whether it’s available at the right time, in the right place and at an affordable price.
The results of the survey are used to help shape early years and childcare provision in the future.
Councillor Andrew Waller, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Education, Children and Young People, said: "Access to affordable, high quality early years and childcare provision is essential to ensure that every child can reach their full potential, wherever in the city they live, and to enable greater job opportunities for parents and carers for a fairer and stronger York economy.
“By completing our short annual survey, parents and carers can help us to understand what childcare residents need, as well where there are gaps in provision.”
The Childcare Sufficiency Survey is available online or paper copies are available by emailing earlyyearsfunding@york.gov.uk or at Explore Library Learning Centres. The closing date for responses is Sunday August 7.
Families can contact the Family Information Service on 01904 554444 to find out more about the childcare options available in York, and to ensure they are accessing all the help they are entitled to.
