A NEW piece of life-saving equipment has been installed at a Scout building in York, following a generous donation.
The 1st Easingwold Scout Group recently Brenda Sanders and her daughter Emily to the Easingwold Scout Hut to see the newly installed defibrillator.
Mrs Sanders donated the life-saving device in memory of her son, Simon, a resident of Easingwold and a former Scout, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in 2021.
She raised the money in a variety of ways including selling knitted, crocheted and beaded items she had crafted, donations from friends and family, with significant contributions from K9 Fields and the staff at ITP Ltd.
Group Scout Leader, Ian Jakulis, thanked Mrs Sanders for her generous donation and explained that, as well as being available for use by the general public, use of the defibrillator will be explained to Cubs and Scouts as part of their first aid training.
The new defibrillator is in a secure cabinet on the outside of the Scout Hut in Chase Garth Road.
