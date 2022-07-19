REPAIR work on an "iconic" half pipe in a newly refurbished skate park has got the go ahead.
After 18 months of campaigning, Norton Town Council have voted and approved by six votes to three in favour of the refurbishment of the half pipe at Malton skate park.
The council said it will be contracting King Ramps, who refurbished the skate park earlier this year, to return and finish the work on the site once and for all as soon as next week.
Ryan Swain, a keen skateboarder and one of the local campaigners, said: "The half pipe will be repaired and we will be building some new additional features for the skatepark.
"Thank you so much to everyone of you who has supported myself and the campaign team on this journey."
The campaign for the work on the half pipe attracted attention from celebrities including global skateboarder, Tony Hawk.
