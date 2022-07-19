A POPULAR East Yorkshire venue is celebrating success, with the news that it has won a 2022 Travellers Choice Award from Trip Advisor.
The award, handed to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, is given to attractions which "consistently deliver amazing experiences" and have received "positive reviews and ratings over the last year."
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This is great news and well deserved by everyone involved in running Sewerby Hall and Gardens. We know just what a gem we have here in the East Riding, and it is pleasing to see that so many visitors agree.
“There are very many aspects to a visit to Sewerby Hall and Gardens, and they score highly on Trip Advisor. Well done to all the staff and volunteers involved, and thanks to all the visitors who have given such consistent feedback and positive reviews once again.”
Meanwhile, Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, added: “After all the problems caused by Covid restrictions in recent times, it is particularly pleasing to receive this award this year. I add my thanks to the whole team here, and we will strive to ensure that our visitors will continue to enjoy their time with us.”
