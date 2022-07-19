So the Tories cancelled the final TV debate, apparently because they fear fighting amongst each other does not project the image they wish us to see.
But retreating behind closed doors will not heal rifts within the Conservative Party. The truth is they are no longer fit to govern.
David Laverick, Hobgate, York
