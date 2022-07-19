Yorkshire lawyers Lupton Fawcett has appointed regulatory and corporate defence lawyer Jeremy Scott to head its York office.

Jeremy joined Lupton Fawcett as head of regulatory and corporate defence in 2013. For over 30 years he has represented regional, national and international businesses and their directors advising upon regulatory investigations and high-profile criminal prosecutions.

As head of the York office he will have responsibility for leading the firm’s business development activity in and around the city, attracting new clients and building partnerships with other professional services firms.

He said: “I am delighted to take on this role and to lead the further growth of the business in York. I believe the way we do law at Lupton Fawcett is the right way – putting clients’ interests first, always striving to get the right result for them, whether it’s a private client purchasing a house or preparing a will, or a business facing investigation by a regulatory body."

“I am looking forward to helping to make Lupton Fawcett the first port of call when clients in the region or further afield have a legal problem, and the first legal firm other business advisors recommend to their own clients.”

Lupton Fawcett managing partner James Richardson said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Jeremy to his wider role as head of our York office following many years of success leading our regulatory and corporate defence team.

“He has huge energy and enthusiasm for delivering the best results for clients and a strong commitment to supporting and motivating colleagues. I’m looking forward to working more closely with him as we drive our continued growth in York and beyond.”

Lupton Fawcett has provides a full range of commercial and personal legal services to clients throughout the UK from its offices in Leeds, Sheffield and York.