Law firm Berwins has promoted Natasha Guest and Oliver King to Associate Director.

The pair have a strong following in York, the location of Berwin’s latest office, which is in Guildhall.

Managing Director Paul Berwin said the promotions reward the excellence that is key to successful businesses.

Litigation lawyer Natasha, who has 15 years’ experience, said: “This is an exciting time for the firm, with developments to both grow the business and further improve the way we deliver legal service for clients bearing fruit. I’m thrilled, through promotion to Associate Director, to be playing an active part in that.”

Oliver said: “York is a very special place to do business and it is a privilege to be part of our development within the city.”

The experienced corporate lawyer added: “In addition to being a personal honour, the appointment of both Natasha and I to senior positions in the firm is a reflection of the importance Berwins places on this new and exciting venture.”